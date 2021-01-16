SCOREBOARD, IND vs AUS, Day 2, 4th Test

Scoreboard on day two of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.

Australia first innings: (Overnight 274/5) David Warner c R Sharma b M Siraj 1 Marcus Harris c W Sundar b S Thakur 5 Marnus Labuschagne c R Pant b T Natarajan 108 Steven Smith c R Sharma b W Sundar 36 Matthew Wade c S Thakur b T Natarajan 45 Cameron Green b W Sundar 47 Tim Paine c R Sharma b S Thakur 50 Pat Cummins lbw b S Thakur 2 Mitchell Starc not out 20 Nathan Lyon b W Sundar 24 Josh Hazlewood b T Natarajan 11 Extras: (B-4, LB-5, NB-6, WD-5) 20 Total: (all out in 115.2 overs) 369 Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-17, 3-87, 4-200, 5-213, 6-311, 7-313, 8-315, 9-354.

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj 25-10-66-1, T Natarajan 24.2-3-78-3, Shardul Thakur 24-6-93-3, Navdeep Saini 7.5-2-21-0, Washington Sundar 31-6-89-3, Rohit Sharma 0.1-0-1-0. More PTI AT ATAT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)