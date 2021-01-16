Left Menu
Provide free vaccines for students, Indian National Students Organisation writes to CM Khattar

Indian National Students Organisation (INSO) president Digvijay Singh Chautala wrote a letter to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today, demanding free vaccines for students of the state.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 16-01-2021 09:02 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 09:02 IST
Indian National Students Organization (INSO) president Digvijay Singh Chautala (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Indian National Students Organisation (INSO) president Digvijay Singh Chautala wrote a letter to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today, demanding free vaccines for students of the state. In the letter, he requested for the provision of early and free vaccination for the students and the opening of educational institutions of the state.

"There is an instant need to open the educational institutions of the state as early as possible. The University Grants Commission has also issued detailed guidelines for the phased reopening of the universities and colleges. In doing so, the concern of the health and well-being of the students should also be made the top priority. I request you to provide free Corona vaccine to students in early phases before opening of educational institutions," the letter read. Digvijay Singh Chautala claimed that such a step will secure the health and well-being of the students and will also do away with the fear and panic among the students. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

