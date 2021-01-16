Left Menu
Development News Edition

Domestic consumers should install rooftop solar plants from empanelled vendors of Discoms to get subsidy: MNRE

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) on Friday said that domestic consumers should install rooftop solar plants only from the empanelled vendors of the Discoms following due process of approval by them to get subsidy under the scheme of the Ministry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 09:03 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 09:03 IST
Domestic consumers should install rooftop solar plants from empanelled vendors of Discoms to get subsidy: MNRE
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) on Friday said that domestic consumers should install rooftop solar plants only from the empanelled vendors of the Discoms following due process of approval by them to get subsidy under the scheme of the Ministry. The ministry in a release also said that some rooftop solar companies or vendors are setting up rooftop solar plants by claiming that they are authorized vendors by the Ministry and noted that no vendor has been authorized by it.

The release said that the ministry is implementing grid-connected Rooftop Solar Scheme (Phase-II). Under this scheme, the ministry is providing 40 per cent subsidy for the first 3 kW and 20 per cent subsidy beyond 3 kW and up to 10 kW. The scheme is being implemented in the states by local electricity distribution companies (Discoms).

"It has been brought to the notice of the Ministry that some rooftop solar companies/vendors are setting up rooftop solar plants by claiming that they are authorized vendors by the ministry. It is clarified that no vendor has been authorized by the ministry. This scheme is being implemented in the state only by Discoms. The Discoms have empanelled vendors through the bidding process and have decided rates for setting up a rooftop solar plant," the release said. It said almost all the Discoms have issued online process for this purpose.

The release said the solar panels and other equipment to be installed by the empanelled vendors should be as per the standard and specifications of the Ministry and includes 5-year maintenance of the rooftop solar plant by the vendor. "It has also been brought to the notice of the ministry that some vendors are charging more price than the rates decided by Discoms from domestic consumers, which is incorrect. Consumers are advised to pay only according to the rates decided by Discoms. The Discoms have been instructed to identify and punish such vendors," the releases said.

Residential consumers willing to set-up a rooftop solar plant under the scheme can apply online and get rooftop solar plants installed by listed vendors. For this, they have to pay the cost of the rooftop solar plant by reducing the subsidy amount given by the ministry as per the prescribed rate to the vendor and the process is given on the online portal of the Discoms.

The subsidy amount is provided to the vendors by the Ministry through the Discoms. "Domestic consumers are informed that to get subsidy under the scheme of the Ministry, they should install rooftop solar plants only from the empanelled vendors of the Discoms following due process of approval by Discoms," the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra GST department arrests Vile Parle-based businessman for Rs 31 crore scam

Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax GST Department on Friday arrested a Vile Parle-based businessman for allegedly causing a revenue loss of Rs 31 crore to the state government by fraudulently claiming the input tax credit. As per a press st...

Rooney stops playing to take Derby manager job permanently

All-time record scorer for England and Manchester United. A haul of 16 trophies. Wayne Rooneys illustrious playing career is over.The former England and United captain has decided its time to focus on trying to replicate his successes as a ...

Flights, trains delayed as dense fog engulfs Delhi

Delhi on Saturday witnessed dense fog that resulted in the delay of 24 trains traveling in and around the national capital, and at least four flights tofrom the Indira Gandhi International airport have been delayed. At least one flight has ...

ISL 7: We lost two points against East Bengal, says Vicuna

Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna is not pleased with his sides 1-1 draw against SC East Bengal at Tilak Maidan on Friday and said they lost two points in the Indian Super League ISL. Scott Nevilles stunning header in the dying minutes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021