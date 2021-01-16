Flights, trains delayed as dense fog engulfs Delhi

Left Menu
Delhi on Saturday witnessed dense fog that resulted in the delay of 24 trains traveling in and around the national capital, and at least four flights to/from the Indira Gandhi International airport have been delayed. At least one flight has been canceled.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 09:14 IST
Foggy visuals from Sarai Kale Khan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi on Saturday witnessed dense fog that resulted in the delay of 24 trains traveling in and around the national capital, and at least four flights to/from the Indira Gandhi International airport have been delayed. At least one flight has been canceled. Delhi airport authority stated that due to dense fog, only CAT IIIA and CATIII B compliant aircraft and pilots can operate. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

Delhi and its adjoining areas woke up to a thick blanket of fog this morning that hit road, rail and air traffic due to very poor visibility. Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi reached 'severe' category with the AQI touching 492, according to the latest estimates updated by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

At 5:30 in the morning, the temperature in Palam and Safdarjung was reported at 9.8 degrees Celsius and 8.6 degrees Celsius respectively. The slow winds and ventilation conditions are extremely unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants which lead to deterioration in air quality.

The air quality in the national capital continued to deteriorate with the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) recording the Air Quality Index (AQI) at an alarming 492 (severe), nearly maxing out the scale which goes up till 500. Pockets across Delhi too reported severe AQI levels. In Anand Vihar reported 449, RK Puram reporter 471, Chandni Chowk reported 454, Punjabi Bagh reported 434 and Okhla Phase-2 reported 481, all in the severe category, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported.

"Dense to very dense fog extends from Punjab to Delhi and with a slight break at West UP, again starts from East UP and goes up to Sub Himalayan West Bengal," the IMD reported, adding that conditions were likely to continue till the following morning. The IMD also reported that the minimum temperature was likely to rise by January 18 over the plains of North India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

