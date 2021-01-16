Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gadkari pitches for more research to identify import substitute products

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 16-01-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 11:50 IST
Gadkari pitches for more research to identify import substitute products
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Union MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari has pitched for more research to identify products that can be indigenously manufactured as cost-effective import substitutes.

The industries and industrial associations should do more research to identify these substitutes to curb imports, he added.

Instead of importing spare part, the industry should help their vendors to find an indigenous replacement, Gadkari said in a virtual meeting on Friday.

He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Atmanirbhar Innovation Challenge organised by Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC).

It is a branch of industrial association Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA).

While identifying crucial products being imported into the country, the focus should be on how they can be manufactured here, he said.

The industry should help and support their vendors to create all types of parts in India, Gadkari added.

Initially, there could be 10-20 per cent rise in prices for the substitute, but when it will start production in large volumes, the industry can get those parts at a reasonable price, he said.

Now, it is the time to make import substitutes that will be indigenous, cost-effective and pollution-free, the minister noted.

While talking about Aurangabad, Gadkari said one of the national projects that have been planned is Damanganga-Pinjar project to collect water and bring it to the Godavari river valley.

From there, it will be supplied to those projects where there is a shortage.

''I have resolved issues related to many projects in various states of the country. There were problems with this project, to be implemented between Maharashtra and Gujarat, that still remain unsolved,'' the minister said.

The industry should mount pressure on the Maharashtra government for this, he added.

The association has launched Atmanirbhar Innovation Challenge 20-21 to promote startup ideas and bring them into reality, MAGIC director Ritesh Mishra said.

This year, the challenge has received around 210 idea entries from 17 states.

CMIA president Kamlesh Dhoot, Secretary Shivprasad Jaju, MAGIC director Prasad Kokil, and Ashish Garde were also present on this occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China says latest COVID-19 outbreak caused by imported cases

Chinas recent COVID-19 outbreaks in the northeast have come from travelers entering the country or contaminated frozen food imports, the National Health Commission NHC said on Saturday. NHC Minister Ma Xiaowei made the comments at a governm...

Dr Dre discharged from hospital after suffering brain aneurysm

Rapper and recording producer Dr Dre, who suffered a brain aneurysm earlier this month, has been discharged from a hospital here.The 55-year-old music mogul was receiving treatment at Los Angeles Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.According to TMZ...

PM Modi gets emotional while speaking about sacrifices by frontline workers during fight against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday got emotional while talking about the hardships faced by healthcare and frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic. This disease kept people away from their families. The mothers cried for the...

SCOREBOARD, IND vs AUS, Stumps-Day 2, 4th Test

India 1st innings Rohit Sharma c M Starc b N Lyon 44 Shubhman Gill c Smith b Cummins 7 Cheteshwar Pujara batting 8 Ajinkya Rahane batting 2 Extras NB-1 1 Total For 2 wickets in 26 overs 62 Fall of wickets 1-11, 2-60.Bowling Mitchell Starc 3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021