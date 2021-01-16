Left Menu
5 terror associates held for threat posters in J-K's Tral

Five terror associates have been arrested on Saturday in a case regarding pasting of threat posters in Seer and Batagund villages of Tral, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

ANI | Awantipora (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-01-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 14:53 IST
Visual of arrested accused. Image Credit: ANI

Five terror associates have been arrested on Saturday in a case regarding pasting of threat posters in Seer and Batagund villages of Tral, said Jammu and Kashmir Police. "On January 13, 2021, some threat posters of the terror outfit were found pasted in Seer and Batagund villages of Tral area. Upon the said incident case FIR No. 04/2021 under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities Act stands lodged in Police Station Tral," read the release by the police

During the course of the investigation, the investigating team raided multiple places and rounded up several suspects. "During the questioning of suspects and collection of other evidence, 5 terror associates were found to be involved in the pasting of the said threat posters in Seer and Batagund area and were accordingly arrested in the said case," the police said.

The arrested accused has been identified as Jehangir Ahmad Parray, Aijaz Ahmad Parray, Towseef Ahmad Lone, Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, and Qaisar Ahmad Dar. They all are residents of Gulshanpora Tral, police said. One Laptop and a printer used for the preparation and printing of the said threat posters have been seized in the said case. (ANI)

