Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two booked at Kannur Airport, gold items seized

Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Kannur Airport booked two passengers with four gold coins and two gold rings, said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi on Saturday.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 16-01-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 15:49 IST
Two booked at Kannur Airport, gold items seized
Air Intelligence Unit recovered 4 gold coins 2 gold rings at Kannur Airport. (Pic Credit: Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Kannur Airport booked two passengers with four gold coins and two gold rings, said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi on Saturday. According to Customs, the seized items include 6000 sticks of cigarettes, 536 packs of beauty cream, four pure gold coins and two pure gold rings.

Sharing information, Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi tweeted, "Two cases booked by AIU Kannur D Batch. The passengers arrived from Sharjah in IX 1536. Total 6000 sticks of cigarettes, 536 packs of beauty cream, 4 pure gold coins and 2 pure gold rings were recovered from them. The gold coins were concealed under their feet with a masking tape." The gold coins were concealed under the passengers' feet with masking tape.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Cricket-Australia frustrated as rain dampens Gabba decider

A heavy downpour frustrated Australia on day two of the fourth test decider in Brisbane on Saturday, with play abandoned after tea and India spared from resuming on 62 for two in reply to the home sides first innings 369. India number three...

Farmers' protest: Rashtriya Kisan Manch president expresses resentment over govt's 'indifferent' attitude

President of Rashtriya Kisan Manch Shekhar Dixit on Saturday expressed resentment over the governments indifferent attitude towards the farmers agitation against three new farm laws.Step-motherly treatment being given to farmers may become ...

New COVID-19 vaccine-focussed caller tune released, voice of Amitabh Bachchan replaced

As India rolled out the worlds largest inoculation drive against the coronavirus on Saturday, authorities have released a new vaccine-focussed caller tune and replaced the voice of actor Amitabh Bachchan with a womans.The new caller tune se...

U.S. says Vietnam's currency actions 'unreasonable' but holds off on tariffs

President Donald Trumps administration said on Friday Vietnams actions to push down the value of its currency are unreasonable and restrict U.S. commerce, but did not take immediate action to impose punitive tariffs. Releasing the results o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021