Parade rehearsal on full swing ahead of Republic Day

As the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of six degrees Celsius this morning, Indian Soldiers were seen giving the final touch to their Republic Day Parade rehearsal on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 17-01-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 17:09 IST
Visual from Rajpath. Image Credit: ANI

As the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of six degrees Celsius this morning, Indian Soldiers were seen giving the final touch to their Republic Day Parade rehearsal on Sunday. Indian soldiers were seen wearing masks and maintaining social distancing during the rehearsal of the parade. People gathered in large numbers to witness the rehearsal parade as they clicked pictures and captured videos on their mobile phones.

"This is a big proud moment for us because we have never seen this kind of parade before. It's very cold out here in Delhi, unlike Mumbai," said Raj, a resident of Mumbai. "It is very cold in Delhi and it's very difficult to walk. This is a proud moment for me, as I watch our soldiers rehearsing for the final parade," said Ishwar, a local resident of Delhi.

With just nine days to go for the Republic Day Parade, Indian marching contingents are leaving no stone unturned to give their best, while keeping the 'new normal' in mind. (ANI)

