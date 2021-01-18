Left Menu
Security forces carry out Republic Day parade rehearsals

Amid winter chill and foggy conditions, security forces carried out Republic Day parade rehearsals in the capital on Monday morning.

18-01-2021
Security forces carry out Republic Day parade rehearsals at Rajpath. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid winter chill and foggy conditions, security forces carried out Republic Day parade rehearsals in the capital on Monday morning. Group of special forces, along with senior Indian Army and paramilitary personnel, reached Rajpath at 5 am and practice till 10 am.

The security personnel were seen wearing masks during the rehearsal of the parade. People have also been visiting Rajpath to get a glimpse of the rehearsals.

"We come every day to see the rehearsal. Seeing security personnel full of motivation inspires us," a visitor told ANI. "It's very difficult to wake up in the early morning but they are here from 2 am and doing much for the country," said Jatin another visitor.

Parts of north India remained under the grip of an intense cold wave on Sunday with night temperatures dropping below the 5 degrees Celsius-mark at some places and dense fog enveloping several areas. This year National Security Guard (NSG), the elite force of India for counter-terror operations, has decided to make changes for the Republic Day parade as per the COVID-19 health protocols.

NSG commandos will be marching with a distance of more than 1.5 meters from each other. Earlier, they used to march down Rajpath from shoulder to shoulder. The distance will be visible from a distance as NSG commandos will be following the COVID-19 protocols. India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26 this year, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after the Constitution came into effect. (ANI)

