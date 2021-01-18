Left Menu
First bird fest at Mahananda sanctuary from Feb 20

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-01-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 10:33 IST
In a first, a bird festival isbeing organised at the Mahananda wildlife sanctuary in WestBengal to provide an opportunity to enthusiasts to explore theforest and watch different birds, officials said on Monday.

The Darjeeling Wildlife Division will be organisingthe 1st Mahananda Bird Festival from February 20 to 23, theysaid.

The participants will be taken to the popular birdingspots such as Rongdong and Latpanchor, besides other birdingtrails within the forests, Chief Wildlife Warden VK Yadavsaid.

Visitors will be able to witness the diverselandscapes of rivers, plains, forests and hills during thefestival, he said.

Those interested will have to register online throughwbsfda.org and the applications will be accepted till February2.

Experts will guide the participants throughout thefestival, officials said.

The participation fee is Rs 5,000 and it includesentry fees, food and lodging, they said.

Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary is rich in fauna and hasmore than 300 species of birds.

The sanctuary has been designated as an 'importantbird area' due to its critical role in the conservation ofbirds and their habitat.

The sanctuary is well known among the birdingcommunity, and bird watchers flock to it for sighting theRufous-necked hornbill, among other birds.

