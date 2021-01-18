Left Menu
Students need counselling, practice ahead of board exams, says Manish Sisodia

The students of Class 10 and 12 needed counselling and practice before appearing for their upcoming board examination, said Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia here on Monday.

Visuals from Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's visit to Kautilya Govt Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The students of Class 10 and 12 needed counselling and practice before appearing for their upcoming board examination, said Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia here on Monday. "The COVID-19 pandemic had been a tough time for the students and people around the world. The situation is in control, but not entirely, and that is why schools are not fully reopened yet. Classes for students of 10th and 12th have restarted so that they could get some assistance in studies ahead of upcoming board examination, their particles can be conducted, and their projects can be submitted," Sisodia said after his visit to Kautilya Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya.

"They are at home for nearly one year. If without any practice they are sent to the examination hall, to write the paper without any preparation, then it would not be fair to them. They need some counselling before that," he stated further. The Deputy Chief Minister informed that the government has set up protocols about how schools will be conducted during the pandemic.

"We understand they are children, and trying to make them follow protocols as strictly as possible. Parents are still apprehensive. If parents, students and teachers all are confident only then students will come to school," he added. Government, government-aided and unaided schools re-opened for Class 10 and 12 in the national capital today, months after they were closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sisodia visited Kautilya Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in the national capital to meet the students and inspected the COVID-19 protocol implementations. (ANI)

