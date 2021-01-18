Left Menu
Joshi urges J'khand CM to facilitate coal blocks' operationalisation

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday urged Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to facilitate early operationalisation of coal blocks to augment production of fossil fuel in the state.The request was made by Joshi during his meeting with Soren.CM Jharkhand, Shri HemantSorenJMM ji called on me.

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday urged Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to facilitate early operationalisation of coal blocks to augment production of fossil fuel in the state.

The request was made by Joshi during his meeting with Soren.

''CM Jharkhand, Shri @HemantSorenJMM ji called on me. Discussed matters relating to the mineral rich state of Jharkhand,'' Joshi said in a tweet.

''Implored him (Soren) for facilitating early operationalisation of coal blocks to increase production in the state,'' Joshi tweeted. The minister said that he also requested the chief minister for his support for optimal utilisation of mineral resources to increase revenue for the state and employment opportunities for the people of Jharkhand.

''Government under PM Shri @NarendraModi ji is committed to the development of the State and welfare of its people,'' he said.

Of the total 19 mines which were successfully auctioned for commercial mining last year, five are in Jharkhand. These blocks in the eastern state has a geological reserves of 857 million tonnes will generate revenue of Rs 2,690 crore annually. The blocks that were sold are Urma-Paharitola, Gondulpara, Chakla, Rajhara North (Central and Eastern) and Brahmadiha. The mines have a peak-rated capacity of 20 million tonnes per annum.

