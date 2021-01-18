3,346 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala
A total of 3,346 new COVID-19 cases and 3,921 recoveries were reported in Kerala on Monday, the state health department said.ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 18-01-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 23:54 IST
A total of 3,346 new COVID-19 cases and 3,921 recoveries were reported in Kerala on Monday, the state health department said. The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 68,399. A total of 7,79,097 recoveries have been reported so far.
India reported 13,788 new COVID-19 cases and 145 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. The cumulative caseload in the country reached 1,05,71,773 including 2,08,012 active cases. The death toll due to COVID-19 has gone up to 1,52,419. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- state health department
- Union Health Ministry
- Kerala
ALSO READ
Tractors to Twitter: India's protesting farmers battle on highway, online
All members of Indian cricket team and support staff in Australia have returned negative in latest COVID-19 tests on Jan 3: BCCI.
Would be interesting to see who India leaves out for Rohit, says Lyon
Biggest positive from Melbourne: Indian players test negative for coronavirus
Team India, support staff negative in latest COVID-19 tests: BCCI