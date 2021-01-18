Left Menu
Development News Edition

3,346 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala

A total of 3,346 new COVID-19 cases and 3,921 recoveries were reported in Kerala on Monday, the state health department said.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 18-01-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 23:54 IST
3,346 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 3,346 new COVID-19 cases and 3,921 recoveries were reported in Kerala on Monday, the state health department said. The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 68,399. A total of 7,79,097 recoveries have been reported so far.

India reported 13,788 new COVID-19 cases and 145 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. The cumulative caseload in the country reached 1,05,71,773 including 2,08,012 active cases. The death toll due to COVID-19 has gone up to 1,52,419. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

Biden to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WHO raises 'concerns' about Mideast vaccine inequity

The World Health Organization has raised concerns about the unequal distribution of coronavirus vaccines in Israel, which has given shots to more than 20 per cent of its population, and the occupied territories, where Palestinians have yet ...

Stop state govt from taking actions that malign democracy: Delhi Assembly speaker to UP counterpart

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel wrote to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Hriday Naryan Dikshit on Monday, urging him to stop the government and police in the state from taking actions that hurt the democratic values of the country.Citin...

Guatemalan security forces begin clearing U.S.-bound migrant caravan

Guatemalan security forces on Monday began removing hundreds of mostly Honduran migrants from a road where they had been camped out after authorities halted their trek to the United States. Video footage broadcast on social media and televi...

Previous coronavirus infection may offer less protection from new variant

Previous infection with the coronavirus may offer less protection against the new variant first identified in South Africa, scientists said on Monday, although they hope that vaccines will still work.Studies also found that the new variant ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021