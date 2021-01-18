3,346 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala

A total of 3,346 new COVID-19 cases and 3,921 recoveries were reported in Kerala on Monday, the state health department said. The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 68,399. A total of 7,79,097 recoveries have been reported so far.

India reported 13,788 new COVID-19 cases and 145 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. The cumulative caseload in the country reached 1,05,71,773 including 2,08,012 active cases. The death toll due to COVID-19 has gone up to 1,52,419. (ANI)

