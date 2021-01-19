Left Menu
Development News Edition

Students in Delhi schools not allowed to enter premises without parents consent

Just a day after schools in national capital reopened, several schools in the national capital on Tuesday did not allow students to enter school premises without the letter of consent from parents.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 09:04 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 09:04 IST
Students in Delhi schools not allowed to enter premises without parents consent
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Aiman Khan Just a day after schools in national capital reopened, several schools in the national capital on Tuesday did not allow students to enter school premises without the letter of consent from parents.

Speaking to ANI, Gajay Singh, Vice-Principal of Anglo Sanskrit Victoria Jubilee Senior Secondary School said, "We have asked students to come only with the consent of the parents. Without the consent letter, no entry of students will be allowed in the school premises." "All students have been directed to follow COVID-19 guidelines. We are also making sure that students sanitise their hands regularly and maintain social distancing in the school premises. We are checking the temperature regularly of every student before they enter the school premises," he said.

A student told ANI, "Online studies were not that much helpful for me. I am taking all COVID-19 precautions. It is a good thing for us that now we can come to school daily." According to the notice by the Delhi Government, only schools outside containment zones will be allowed to reopen. Students, teachers and staff living in these zones will not be allowed to attend schools physically.

Schools in Delhi were closed down since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Delhi government reopened schools for classes 10 and 12 from January 18 in the view of the upcoming board exams. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

Biden to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Guatemalan military clears U.S.-bound migrant caravan from road

Guatemalan security forces on Monday cleared a road of hundreds of people in a mostly Honduran migrant caravan that had camped out overnight when authorities barred it from advancing toward the United States. The Guatemalan government said ...

Research suggest simple, cheap test can help save lives from colorectal cancer

New research has demonstrated that a simple, cheap test can help identify who is at risk of developing colorectal cancer, aiding early diagnosis and potentially saving lives. Led by the University of Exeter, and supported by the Peninsula a...

ISL 7: We did enough to win the match, says Fowler after draw against Chennaiyin

After witnessing a goalless draw against Chennaiyin, SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler said that his side did enough to win the match and also praised his players for their brilliant performance. During the Indian Super League ISL mat...

Prakriti E-Mobility honoured with the Achievers Award 2020

New Delhi India, January 19 ANIPRNewswire Established with a goal to start a global revolution in the industry of commercially-used electric vehicles EVs, Prakriti E-Mobility co-founded by Nimish Trivedi, Vikas Bansal and Rajeev Tiwari, was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021