Man gives 'triple talaq' to wife of 23 years for not bearing him a son, she petitions Delhi court

A woman, who was allegedly given triple talaq by her husband of over two-decades because she failed to give him a son has approached Delhi's Saket court.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 12:20 IST
Huma Hashim speaking to ANI in New Delhi.. Image Credit: ANI

A woman, who was allegedly given 'triple talaq' by her husband of over two-decades because she failed to give him a son has approached Delhi's Saket court. The woman, Huma Hashim claimed that Danish Hashim, the Director of an industry body based in New Delhi, to whom she was married for 23 years and with whom she had two daughters aged 20 and 18, had pronounced 'triple talaq' to divorce her.

"He always wanted a son and had forced me to undergo several abortions. One day he was hitting my daughter and when I attempted to save her I was kicked and spat upon. He then gave me triple talaq. We tried to file a complaint but police paid no heed. We sought an allowance also but he gave us nothing," Hashim told ANI. Huma alleged that police did not file an FIR based on her complaint dated July 13, a month after her husband gave her 'triple talaq'. She alleged that police had failed to register a case as Danish was politically well connected.

Huma also said that she was being intimidated to withdraw her complaint. The woman along with her daughters has also given a complaint to the National Commission for Women.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019, was passed by Parliament in July 2019 makes the practice of instant divorce through the so-called "triple talaq" among Muslims a punishable offence. (ANI)

