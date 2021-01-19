Birthday of Netaji Bose on 23 Jan to be celebrated as PARAKRAM DIWAS

Government of India has decided to celebrate the 125th Birth Anniversary year of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in a befitting manner at the national and international level, beginning from 23rd January 2021. A High-Level Committee, headed by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has been constituted for deciding the programs, and to supervise and guide the commemoration.

In order to honour and remember Netaji's indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, Government of India has decided to celebrate his birthday on the 23rd day of January every year as "PARAKRAM DIWAS" to inspire people of the country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as Netaji did, and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour.

Gazette Notification for declaring 23rd January as "Parakram Diwas" has been published.

(With Inputs from PIB)