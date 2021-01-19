Left Menu
Development News Edition

COLUMN-Oil price forecasts fall in the wake of the pandemic: Kemp

Expected prices had been drifting lower since 2018 but the pandemic and volume war between Saudi Arabia and Russia have accelerated the downward trend. The results are based on responses from more than 950 energy market professionals, part of an annual survey conducted by Reuters, now in its sixth year.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 18:21 IST
COLUMN-Oil price forecasts fall in the wake of the pandemic: Kemp

Oil prices are expected to remain lower even once the coronavirus pandemic is over and the economy recovers.

Before a perfect storm hit the industry in 2020, medium-term price expectations had been firmly anchored around $65-70 per barrel, based on the average annual price of Brent crude. While prices cycled higher and lower in the short term, there was a strong and resilient consensus they would return to this level over a five-year time horizon.

But the extraordinary shocks to production and consumption last year have shaken this confidence and caused most observers to cut their medium-term expectations by around $5 per barrel to $60-65. Brent is expected to average $55-60 per barrel this year, down by $10 from a previous forecast of $65-70, as the industry gradually pulls out of last year’s slump.

By 2024, Brent prices are expected to average $60-65 per barrel, but that is still down by $5 from a forecast of $65-70 previously. Expected prices had been drifting lower since 2018 but the pandemic and volume war between Saudi Arabia and Russia have accelerated the downward trend.

The results are based on responses from more than 950 energy market professionals, part of an annual survey conducted by Reuters, now in its sixth year. Among survey respondents, 27% are directly involved in oil and gas production (exploration, drilling, production, refining, distribution, marketing and oilfield services).

Most of the rest work in banking and finance (18%), research (10%), professional services (8%), physical commodity trading (6%), hedge funds (6%) and other energy businesses (5%). In this year’s survey, respondents’ price expectations are tightly clustered between $55 and $60 for 2021, rising to $55-70 by 2025.

Uncertainty, as measured by the dispersion of responses, increases as the forecasting horizon moves further into the future, which is what would be expected. But the amount of uncertainty at each time horizon was the same in this year’s survey as in previous surveys despite the unprecedented shock.

Full results from this year’s survey and all the surveys between 2016 and 2020 can be downloaded via this link: https://tmsnrt.rs/2N7VjGz (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

NCP chief, Maha CM to take part in protest against farm laws

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar will take part in aprotest to be staged here in support of the farmers agitatingagainst Centres three new farm laws on borders of New Delhi,state Minister Nawab Malik...

Kohli returns for England Test series along with Hardik Pandya and Ishant Sharma

Virat Kohli returned to lead India against England in the upcoming home Test series while the selectors also recalled all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pacer Ishant Sharma to bolster the squad, announced by the BCCI on Tuesday.Kohli, who headed...

Shardul's partnership with Sundar turned out to be match-winning, says coach Dinesh Lad

Dinesh Lad, the coach of Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur, has said that Sharduls 123-run stand with Washington Sundar in the first innings of the fourth Test against Australia turned out to be very crucial in the context of the series decid...

INCREDIBLE INDIA: Magnificent Pant powers team to series win after Gill-Pujara show

They say heroes are ordinary people doing extraordinary stuff. If one wanted to see a live demonstration of it, Gabba was the place to be where Australias cricketing pride and invincibility was torn to shreds by a bunch of Indian rookies wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021