Joynagarer Moa goes global, to be exported for the first time

In a first, Bengal's famedJoynagarer Moa will be exported with the first batch beingshipped to Bahrain, an official said on Tuesday.

The Moa, a quintessential winter delicacy, gets itsname from the area where it is made -- Joynagar in the South24 Parganas district, around 50 km from Kolkata.

The sweet is made from date palm jaggery and kankachurkhoi -- a rare variety of puffed rice, along with milk solids.

It received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2015.

''A trial shipment of 45 kg Of Joynagarer Moa alongwith 105 kg of palmyra jaggery from DM Enterprise has beenstored at the central perishable center of the Kolkataairport. It will take an early morning Emirates flight onWednesday for the destination,'' Agricultural and ProcessedFood Products Export Development Authority's Kolkata regionhead Sandeep Saha told PTI.

''The consignment will reach Bahrain on Wednesdayevening. The value of the consignment is around Rs 45,000. Theshelf-life of the Moa is five-seven days,'' Joynagarer MoaNirmankari Society secretary Ashok Kumar Kayal said.

He said if the consignment is successfully delivered,then exports will be made to Italy and Canada.

Larger quantities of exports would be possible if themuch-awaited modern packaging infrastructure, which is facingan inordinate delay, is complete, Kayal said.

