Would give recognition to tennis cricket if SP comes to power, says Akhilesh Yadav

Congratulating the Indian cricket team for winning the Test series in Australia, Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday promised that tennis cricket would be given recognition when the party comes to power.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-01-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 20:12 IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

"Heartfelt congratulations to the Indian cricket team for winning the Test series in Australia. Tennis cricket will be recognised when the SP government comes to power," Yadav said in a tweet (translated from Hindi). On Tuesday, Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breached. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved as an injury-ravaged young Indian team beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test at The Gabba on Tuesday to take the series 2-1.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by nine wickets. What makes the feat even more commendable is how the Indians fought multiple injuries and mental fatigue--due to the bio-bubble restrictions--to register a historic win. (ANI)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models.

