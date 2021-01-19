Left Menu
Guj to have wasteland horticulture plan for farmers, companies

The Gujarat government onTuesday announced a 'Horticulture Development Mission' underwhich wasteland will be given on lease to farmers or companiesto turn it into cultivable agriculture land.

The HDM will be implemented on a pilot basis in Kutch,Patan, Sabarkantha, Banaskantha and Surendranagar districts,Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said.

''Many parcels of land in Gujarat are not cultivableand are like desert areas. In order to make such landcultivable and increase income of farmers, the HorticultureDevelopment Mission is being introduced,'' he said.

''Some farmers in such districts have worked hard anddeveloped farming of fruit as well as cultivation of medicinalplants. Regions of north Gujarat and Kutch have emerged as ahub for cultivating pomegranate, guava, dates, papaya etc,'' headded.

Under the scheme, such land will be allotted tofarmers, organizations, individuals or partnership firms forcultivation, and the area will range from 125 acres to 1000acres (50 hectares to 400 hectares).

Officials said nearly 50 thousand acres will beprovided on a 30-year lease, at nominal rates, low securitydeposit and rent exemption for five years.

Rent post the fifth year onwards will range form Rs100 per acre per annum to Rs 500 per care per annum betweenthe 25th and 30th year.

Those getting such land will get priority electricityconnections, permission to install solar panels, 25 per centsubsidy on borewells and 70 per cent subsidy for dripirrigation, they said.

The progress made on the land under the mission willbe evaluated in five years, after which a decision on renewalor cancellation will be taken.

Rupani said farmers or firms can only grow fruits ormedicinal plants on such land, and not cash crops or grains.

