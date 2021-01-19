Andhra Pradesh sub-inspector dies by suicide after quarrel with lover

An Andhra Pradesh sub-inspector died by suicide on Sunday night after having a verbal brawl with a woman with whom he had a relationship. The deceased, Pilli Vijay Kumar was working as sub-inspector at Gudivada II town police station.

"Vijay Kumar from Eluru got his first posting in 2012 at Hanuman Junction. While working there, he had acquainted with a married female beautician which turned into illegal intimacy", Gudivada II town police station circle inspector V Durgarao informed ANI. Vijay was suspended after the department had held an inquiry. He was then shifted to Gudivada after the completion of his suspension where he held responsibilities of a sub-inspector in different police stations in the jurisdiction of Gudivada subdivision.

Vijay was a married man and his wife was at his parent's place when the incident took place. On Sunday evening, the beautician came to his flat and they had a verbal brawl after which he died by suicide. His body was taken to Gudivada govt area hospital. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

