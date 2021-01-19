SC to hear bail plea of Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi on Thursday

Left Menu
The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned to Thursday, the hearing on a petition filed by Kannada film actress, Ragini Dwivedi, seeking bail in an alleged Sandalwood drugs case.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned to Thursday, the hearing on a petition filed by Kannada film actress, Ragini Dwivedi, seeking bail in an alleged Sandalwood drugs case. A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, and also comprising Justices Navin Sinha and Indu Malhotra, adjourned the petition, till Thursday, filed by Ragini, seeking bail in the alleged drug abuse case.

Kannada film actress, Ragini Dwivedi, had approached the Supreme Court for bail in the alleged Sandalwood drugs case. Ragini had filed the Special Leave Petition (SLP), challenging the Karnataka High Court's order of November 3, last year, declining her relief.

Ragini, 30, was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru, on September 4, last year, on the charges of her alleged association with an international drug peddling racket involved in supplying psychedelic drugs to customers at rave parties and other events. Ragini has been booked under provisions of the NDPS (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) Acts, for her alleged involvement in the drugs case.

Ragini had claimed that the prosecution had allegedly framed her in the false case to attract public attention. Ragini claimed that she had been made an accused and remained in jail even after 100 days, even though there has been no recovery of any drugs from her. (ANI)

