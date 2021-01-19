Maharashtra reports 2,294 new COVID-19 cases, active count at 48,406

Maharashtra reported 2,294 more COVID 19 cases and 50 deaths on Tuesday, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 19,94,977, the Public Health Department of Maharashtra informed.

According to the state health department, there are 48,406 active cases and 18,94,839 has been recovered.

So far the total number of deaths in the state has reached 50,523. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)