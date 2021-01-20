Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagar Kirtan organised in Patna on Guru Gobind Singh's Parkash Purab

A 'Nagar Kirtan' (religious procession) was organised on Wednesday on the occasion of 'Parkash Purab' to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 20-01-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 09:14 IST
Nagar Kirtan organised in Patna on Guru Gobind Singh's Parkash Purab
'Nagar Kirtan' organised in Patna.. Image Credit: ANI

A 'Nagar Kirtan' (religious procession) was organised on Wednesday on the occasion of 'Parkash Purab' to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

The three-day celebration will conclude today.

Born Gobind Rai at Patna Sahib in Bihar, Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th and last of Sikh gurus in human form. He was enthroned at the 'Guru Gaddi' at the age of nine, following the martyrdom of his father, the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Spezia beat 9-man Roma 4-2 to reach Italian Cup quarters

Spezia advanced to the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup with a 4-2 win against nine-man Roma after extra time.Former Roma winger Daniele Verde and Riccardo Saponara scored in extra time for Spezia, which next plays Napoli.The match changed ...

Sai Praneeth out of Thailand Open due to positive coronavirus test

Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth has been pulled out of the ongoing Thailand Open after she tested positive for coronavirus. The Badminton World Federation BWF said Praneeth returned a positive result on Monday and will remain in the hospital...

Study highlights genome altering can help to treat human retinal degeneration

A study published in journal Human Gene Therapy shows that gene editing therapies, including CRISPR-Cas frameworks, offer the possibility to address transformations causing inherited retinal degenerations, a leading cause of blindness. The ...

'Incredible Test series win': Wasim Akram hails India's historic triumph

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram applauded Team India for their remarkable turnaround in the Test series against Australia. India beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test of the series at The Gabba on Tuesday to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021