Nagar Kirtan organised in Patna on Guru Gobind Singh's Parkash Purab

A 'Nagar Kirtan' (religious procession) was organised on Wednesday on the occasion of 'Parkash Purab' to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

The three-day celebration will conclude today.

Born Gobind Rai at Patna Sahib in Bihar, Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th and last of Sikh gurus in human form. He was enthroned at the 'Guru Gaddi' at the age of nine, following the martyrdom of his father, the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. (ANI)

