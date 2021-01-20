Left Menu
Cabinet approves signing of MoU between India and Uzbekistan on Solar Energy

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 15:59 IST
Based on mutual agreement, both parties would work for the implementation and deployment of a pilot project in the International Solar Alliance (ISA) member countries. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was apprised of the signing of Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) between India and Uzbekistan for cooperation in the field of Solar Energy.

The main area of work under is to identify research/demonstration/pilot projects between the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, India and the International Solar Energy Institute (ISEI), Uzbekistan in the following mutually identified areas:

Solar Photovoltaic

Storage Technologies

Transfer of Technology

Based on mutual agreement, both parties would work for the implementation and deployment of a pilot project in the International Solar Alliance (ISA) member countries.

(With Inputs from PIB)

