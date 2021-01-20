Left Menu
North West labour centres closed after COVID-19 cases identified

The department expressed concern at the disruption of services but said the closure of its centres is important for the safety of clients and staff members.

20-01-2021
An announcement will be made about the opening of these two offices once the decontamination process is completed. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Department of Employment and Labour in the North West has closed the Rustenburg and Mafikeng Labour Centres after three COVID-19 cases were identified.

"The temporary closure of the two labour centres will allow employees who have been in contact with the affected employees to self-isolate and for the necessary cleaning protocols for the office to be carried out as required," the department said on Wednesday.

"We understand that there is a high demand for the services that we offer due to the unfortunate situation that the country and the rest of the world are experiencing, however, it is important to look after the health and safety of our clients and officials.

"[It is important to] ensure that this disease does not spread and hence at times we have to close offices and follow the necessary protocols," said North West Chief Director for Provincial Operations Andile Makapela said.

An announcement will be made about the opening of these two offices once the decontamination process is completed.

Clients are encouraged to use the department's online services found on www.labour.gov.za or visit other nearest offices.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

