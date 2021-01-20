Left Menu
UK PM Johnson says some fishermen have faced post-Brexit barriers

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that some fishermen had experienced problems exporting fish to the European Union, an issue he said had been compounded by a decline in fish eating across Europe due to restaurant closures.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that some fishermen had experienced problems exporting fish to the European Union, an issue he said had been compounded by a decline in fish eating across Europe due to restaurant closures. "It is, it is absolutely true that some British fishermen have faced barriers at the present time owing to complications over form filling," Johnson told parliament.

"And indeed one of the biggest problems is that, alas, there is a decline in appetite for fish in continental markets because the restaurants ... are shut," he said. "The reality is that Brexit is delivering a huge uplift in quota, already in the next five years ... By 2026, the fishing people of this country will have access to all the fish in all the territorial waters of this country," he said.

