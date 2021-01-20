Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tiger triggers panic in UP village; forest dept teams deployed

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 20-01-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 18:53 IST
Tiger triggers panic in UP village; forest dept teams deployed

The presence of a tiger in a village here was confirmed on Wednesday after the big cat and its cubs were seen in CCTV camera footage from the area, triggering a panic among locals.

Residents of Nagla Ibrahim village in Tilhar tehsil of the district had reported spotting a tiger and its cubs in the village about a week ago, Divisional Forest Officer Adarsh ​​Kumar said.

After the reports, the forest department installed CCTV cameras around the village, and their footage has confirmed the presence of the big cat, he said.

The official said movement in the area around Nagla Ibrahim village has been restricted, and farmers have also been stopped from going to the fields.

Two teams have been deployed to monitor the tiger and its cubs, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SBI executes inter-bank money market transactions linked to SOFR

State Bank of India on Wednesday said it has executed two inter-bank short term money market transactions with pricing linked to secured overnight financing rate SOFR.SOFR is an identified replacement for USD LIBOR London Inter-Bank Offered...

DGTR recommends anti-dumping duty on newsprint for 5 yrs

The commerce ministrys investigation arm DGTR has recommended the imposition of antidumping duty on newsprint, used in the printing of newspapers, from six countries, including Australia and Canada for five years, to guard domestic manufact...

Italian police find stolen copy of Leonardo 'Salvator Mundi'

Italian police have recovered a 500-year-old copy of Leonardo da Vincis 16th century Salvator Mundi painting of Jesus Christ that was stolen from a Naples church during the pandemic without the priests even realizing it was gone.The discove...

Academician Sanjiv Mittal appointed new VC of Odisha varsity

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lalon Wednesday appointed eminent academician Sanjiv Mittal asthe new vice chancellor of Sambalpur University, an officialnotification here said.Mittal will function as the VC of Sambalpur Universityfor a period of f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021