PM Modi to address 18th convocation of Tezpur University on Jan 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 18th Convocation of Tezpur University in Assam on January 22 at 10.30 am through video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 21:09 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 18th Convocation of Tezpur University in Assam on January 22 at 10.30 am through video conferencing. A PMO release said Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will also be present on the occasion.

It said 1,218 students who passed out in 2020 will be conferred degrees and diplomas. Forty-eight toppers of various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be awarded gold medals. The convocation will be held in a blended mode and COVID-19 protocols will be observed. The release said only PhD scholars and gold medalists will receive their degrees and gold medals in person and the rest of the recipients will be awarded degrees and diplomas virtually. (ANI)

