Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inflation based on CPI for farm, rural labourers eases in December

The inflation based on Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL)has dipped to 3.25 per cent while the Consumer Price Index for Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) dipped to 3.34 per cent due to a decline in the price of certain food items.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 08:17 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 08:17 IST
Inflation based on CPI for farm, rural labourers eases in December
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The inflation based on Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL)has dipped to 3.25 per cent while the Consumer Price Index for Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) dipped to 3.34 per cent due to a decline in the price of certain food items. "Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL decreased to 3.25 per cent and 3.34 per cent in December 2020 from 6.00 per cent and 5.86 per cent respectively in November 2020. Inflation based on food index of CPI-AL and CPI-RL is at (+) 2.97 per cent and (+) 2.96 per cent respectively in December 2020," the Labour Ministry said in a release.

Speaking about the latest index, Labour Minister Santosh said that inflation based on CPI-AL and RL "has dipped to 3.25 per cent and 3.34 per cent which is driven by lower food inflation mainly on account of decline in prices of pulses, onion, potato, cauliflower, brinjal etc" The release said amongst states, the maximum decrease in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for agricultural labourers and rural labourers was experienced by Gujarat and West Bengal (-20 points each) respectively mainly due to fall in the prices of gur, onion, chillies green, vegetables, and fruits etc.

"On the contrary, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers was experienced by Meghalaya State (+2 points and +3 points respectively) mainly due to rise in the prices of pulses, mustard oil, fish dry, vegetables and fruits, firewood, plastic shoes, and bus fare etc," it added. Director-General of Labour Bureau DPS Negi said that the decline in inflation will bring cheers to the millions of labourers working in rural areas as it will put the lesser burden on their pockets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Large number of beneficiaries avail benefits of recently launched SEHAT scheme in J-K's Anantnag

Underprivileged patients in South Kashmirs Anantnag district say they are benefiting from the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana AB-PMJAY SEHAT, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, to provide free treatment up...

QUOTES-How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration

Here is how world leaders are reacting to U.S. President Joe Bidens inauguration on Wednesday, replacing Donald Trump.NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER JACINDA ARDERN, IN A STATEMENT We have a common investment in the international rules-based ord...

Olympics-Tokyo Games may be too big a gamble, disease expert says

As embattled Tokyo Olympics organisers enter the final six months of preparations for the delayed Games on Saturday, virus experts believe hosting the worlds biggest sporting event may be too big a gamble.The Olympics are due to start on Ju...

I-League: Judah Garcia's brace helps Neroca FC thrash Indian Arrows 4-0

All India Football Federations developmental side the Indian Arrows lost 0-4 against Neroca FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in the ongoing I-League on Wednesday. A brace by Judah Garcia and a goal apiece by Varney Kallon and Khaiminthan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021