Maha: Three booked for forgery in Bhiwandi town

An offence was registered againstthree persons, including two women, for allegedly forging abirth certificate and presenting it to the Bhiwandi NizampurMunicipal Corporation (BNMC) in Maharashtra, police said onThursday.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a caseagainst Yasmin Mohammad Hussain Ansari and her brother-in-lawFiroz Nizam Ansari and sister Saba Nasrin Ansari, an officialsaid.

According to the police, Yasmin's former husband Sirazalleged that after their divorce, the responsibility of takingcare of their seven-year-old son fell on him, but the womanallegedly placed the child in her sister's care.

The trio allegedly forged documents and prepared afake birth certificate for the child and submitted it to theBNMC, the official said, adding that no arrest has been madein this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)