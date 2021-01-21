Russia says Brazil is producing Sputnik V vaccine, to up output in Feb

The Brazilian manufacturer of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is already producing shots, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday, and that output will be raised in February.

RDIF chief Kirill Dmitriev said he expected the question of Sputnik V's approval in Brazil to be resolved in the next few weeks.

