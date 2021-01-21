Left Menu
A scuffle took place on Thursday outside former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi's house between her residence's security guards and the police officials in Patna.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 18:04 IST
Scuffle ensues outside former Bihar CM Rabri Devi's residence
Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi . Image Credit: ANI

A scuffle took place on Thursday outside former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi's house between her residence's security guards and the police officials in Patna. The officials were led by the Station Incharge (SI) of Patna's Secretariat police station outside Rabri Devi's house on 10 Circular Road.

Commenting on the situation, Tej Pratap Yadav, leader of RJD and son of Rabri Devi, said, "The state government is totally baffled. It is a shame that we are having such situations even in front of a government residence". "There is a very important meeting going on and ruckus like this has been created outside. It shouldn't happen," he added.

The police were allegedly dispersing the people coming to Rabri Devi's residence.

