Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army signs MoU with SIDM on indigenisation, innovation partnership

An MoU was signed between the Indian Army and Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) on Thursday to provide further impetus to indigenisation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and to achieve strategic independence by reducing dependence on foreign origin equipment.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 19:02 IST
Army signs MoU with SIDM on indigenisation, innovation partnership
MoU being signed between the Indian Army and SiDM. Image Credit: ANI

An MoU was signed between the Indian Army and Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) on Thursday to provide further impetus to indigenisation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and to achieve strategic independence by reducing dependence on foreign origin equipment. A Defence Ministry release said the MoU was signed on 25 years of Army-Industry partnership with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

It said that collaboration between the Indian Army and industry started in 1995 with the indigenisation of spares and has progressed to major defence platforms and a wide range of weapons and equipment. "Increasing security challenges due to India's rising stature in the international community, apart from unresolved borders and revisionist adversaries require continuous and concerted capability building of the Army through modernisation to address them. This can be done by equipping the Army with indigenously built equipment," the release said.

It said that in order to optimise capability building and single contact with the industry, Indian Army has reorganised itself by aligning both the revenue and capital routes of procurement under Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Capability Development and Sustenance). The release said Army Design Bureau (ADB) has been established to act as a direct facilitator with the industry and connect the defence manufacturers directly with the user. These changes have resulted in a collaborative engagement between the technology provider, the equipment manufacturer and the user, it said.

The signing of MoU with SIDM is a reaffirmation of firm resolve of Indian Army towards achieving self-reliance by supporting and handholding indigenous defence industry, the release added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president hails Biden agenda, celebrates migration plan

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday hailed the agenda set out by his new U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, offering support for his plans to combat the coronavirus pandemic, lift the economy and to enact migration reform. We...

Science News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant; Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageingScientists in Beijing have developed a new gene therapy which can reverse some of the effects of ageing in mice and extend...

IT dept conducts searches in Thane, seizes unaccounted cash worth over Rs 10 crore

Income Tax department carried out search and survey operations in the cases of leading builders located in Borivali-Mira Road-Bhayander area of Thane in Maharashtra, said Ministry of Finance on Thursday. The searches which were conducted on...

President Ramaphosa extends sympathy to Mthembu family

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his deepest sympathy to the family of Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, who passed away earlier today from COVID-19 related complications.Minister Mthembu was an exemplary leader, an activis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021