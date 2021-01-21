Bird flu: 181 birds found dead in Rajasthan

Left Menu
As many as 181 birds were found dead on Thursday in Rajasthan, where 17 districts have reported cases of bird flu or avian influenza, the animal husbandry department of the state said.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 21-01-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 20:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 181 birds were found dead on Thursday in Rajasthan, where 17 districts have reported cases of bird flu or avian influenza, the animal husbandry department of the state said. As many as 134 crows, 25 peacocks, 13 pigeons, and 9 other birds were found dead on Thursday, the department said.

According to the Animal Husbandry Department, out of 272 samples from 27 districts, 67 samples have been detected with the infection. A total of 6,093 birds have died in the state since December 25. This includes 4306 crows, 348 peacocks, 477 pigeons, and 962 other birds. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

