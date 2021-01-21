Left Menu
Development News Edition

HAL successfully test-fires anti-airfield weapon from Hawk-i aircraft

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) successfully test-fired a Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW) from the Hawk-i aircraft off the coast of Odisha on Thursday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-01-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 21:56 IST
HAL successfully test-fires anti-airfield weapon from Hawk-i aircraft
Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW). . Image Credit: ANI

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) successfully test-fired a Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW) from the Hawk-i aircraft off the coast of Odisha on Thursday. As per a statement from HAL, the indigenous stand-off weapon developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is the first smart weapon fired from an Indian Hawk-Mk132.

The SAAW is a precision strike weapon of the 125-kilogram category used to attack and destroy enemy airfield assets such as radars, bunkers, taxi tracks, runways within a range of 100 km. HAL test pilots Wing Commanders (Retd) P Awasthi and (Retd) M Patel flew the aircraft and executed the weapon release in a textbook manner. All mission objectives were met.

The telemetry and tracking systems captured all the mission events confirming the success of the trials, the statement added. Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, R Madhavan was quoted in the statement saying that the organisation has been focusing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign and the company-owned Hawk-i platform is being extensively used for certification of systems and weapons developed indigenously by DRDO and CSIR labs.

The Hawk-i is HAL's internally funded program that offers the Indian Armed Forces an upgrade and combat capability, transforming it into an Advanced Jet Trainer providing training on sensors and weapons in peacetime into a potent combat platform during a conflict. "The training and combat capability of Hawk-i is being indegenous enhanced and HAL is in discussions with Indian Armed Forces for integration of various weapons on Hawk platform," said Arup Chatterjee, Director of Engineering and R-D. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

TN Guv not to host 'At Home' reception

Tamil Nadu Governor BanwarilalPurohit has decided not to host the customary At HomeReception on Republic day this year due to COVID-19 pandemic,the government said on Thursday.A release from the office of the Governor here said adecision no...

Odisha govt to undertake beautification work of sun temple

The Odisha government onThursday announced that it would soon undertake beautificationwork at the centuries-old Sun Temple at Konark in Puri, forwhich a draft plan has already been prepared.The draft, which has been approved by Chief Minist...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Badosa first player to confirm COVID-positive in Australian Open quarantinePaula Badosa became the first player entered for next months Australian Open to confirm a positive test for COV...

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says seeks clarity on Senate readiness for Trump impeachment trial

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she will consult with fellow Democrats in coming days about the Senates readiness to begin an impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump for his alleged role in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021