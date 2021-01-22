U.S. climate envoy Kerry, UK's COP26 chief discuss common goals
U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry spoke to Britain's head of the United Nations COP26 climate conference on Thursday, agreeing that the two countries would work together to raise global efforts ahead of the meeting in November.Reuters | London | Updated: 22-01-2021 00:57 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 00:45 IST
U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry spoke to Britain's head of the United Nations COP26 climate conference on Thursday, agreeing that the two countries would work together to raise global efforts ahead of the meeting in November. Kerry and Alok Sharma, Britain's former business minister, agreed that there was no time to waste and noted that the two countries were once again tightly aligned on the issue.
"The pair agreed that their respective officials should work together closely," a British statement said. "They looked forward to speaking regularly in the run up to G7 and COP26, and to meeting in person at the soonest possibility."
