Tripartite agreement signed among MECL, RSMML and DMG for solution mining potash in Rajasthan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 14:41 IST
The Centre on Friday said a tripartite pact was signed among Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd (MECL), Rajasthan State Mines & Minerals Ltd (RSMML) and the Department of Mines and Geology (DMG) of Rajasthan for taking up feasibility studies of solution mining of potash in the state.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed virtually in the presence of Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises Arjun Ram Meghwal and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot, the mines ministry said in a statement.

''MoU will pave the way to undertake feasibility studies for harnessing sub-surface salt deposits through solution mining, utilise Rajasthan's rich mineral reserves, boost its economy and establish it as a hub of solution mining of potash, the 1st in the country,'' Joshi said in the statement.

Rajasthan has huge potash and halite resources spread across 50,000 sq kms in the Nagaur – Ganganagar basin in the northwest. GSI (Geological Survey of India) and MECL have established 2476.58 million tonnes and 21,199.38 million tonnes of potash and halite, respectively.

Bedded salt formations are strategically useful for underground oil storage, repositories for hydrogen, ammonia and helium gas, storage of compresses gas and nuclear waste.

Potash and sodium chloride from the bedded salt are extensively used in the fertiliser industry and the chemical industry, respectively.

MECL has been assigned as the programme manager for taking up the feasibility study in the state with the help of an international consultant. Paving the way for the first solution mining project in the country, this project will generate employment as well as support the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' by way of generating import substitution by boosting the domestic mineral production of Potash and associated minerals, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

