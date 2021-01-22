Left Menu
7 hospitalised in Raigad due to hydrogen sulphide gas poisoning

At least 7 people fell ill from Hydrogen Sulphide gas poisoning at a plant in Raigad on Friday morning.

22-01-2021
Visuals from the site of incident. Image Credit: ANI

All the affected people have been hospitalised immediately and currently are under treatment. (ANI)

