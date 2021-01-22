7 hospitalised in Raigad due to hydrogen sulphide gas poisoning
ANI | Raigad (Maharashtra)
At least 7 people fell ill from Hydrogen Sulphide gas poisoning at a plant in Raigad on Friday morning.
All the affected people have been hospitalised immediately and currently are under treatment. (ANI)
