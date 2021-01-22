Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN expert deplores arrest of human rights defenders in Egypt

Lawlor said that human rights defenders such as researcher and post-graduate student Patrick Zaki, who was arrested in February last year, have endured repeated renewals of detention without trial.

OHCHR | Updated: 22-01-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 21:24 IST
UN expert deplores arrest of human rights defenders in Egypt
She urged the immediate release of all detained rights defenders, journalists, civil society actors and their family members. Image Credit: Twitter (@MaryLawlorhrds)

A UN expert* deplored today the arrest and prolonged pre-trial detention of human rights defenders and bloggers, and their accusation of being members of a terrorist organisation, continuing Egypt's practice to intimidate and criminalise human rights defenders, journalists and their families.

"I am extremely concerned by the seemingly unrelenting efforts of the Egyptian authorities to silence dissent and shrink civic space in the country, despite repeated calls from UN mechanisms and the international community," said Mary Lawlor, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders.

She urged the immediate release of all detained rights defenders, journalists, civil society actors and their family members. "The use of prolonged pre-trial detention and misuse of anti-terrorism and national security laws to criminalise the work of civil society actors must end."

The Special Rapporteur said she was disturbed by the detention since 2018 of human rights defender and blogger Mohamed Ibrahim Radwan, also known as 'Mohamed Oxygen', on charges of "membership of a terrorist organisation" and "misuse of social media" in retaliation for his posts and videos reporting on human rights issues. He was granted conditional release by the Cairo Criminal Court in November last year but was attached to a new case on charges of joining a terrorist organisation and kept in detention. He remains in pre-trial detention in Al-Aqrab Prison, south of Cairo.

Lawlor said that human rights defenders such as researcher and post-graduate student Patrick Zaki, who was arrested in February last year, have endured repeated renewals of detention without trial. "Pre-trial detention should only be used as the exception to the rule, rather than the default approach," said Lawlor.

"Not only are these human rights defenders, journalists and other civil society actors unduly targeted for their legitimate and peaceful defence of human rights and fundamental freedoms, but they are also wrongfully accused of belonging to terrorist organisations and portrayed as a national security threat under vague legal provisions," the Special Rapporteur said.

"These individuals should never have been targeted for their human rights activities in the first place, and so I repeat calls for the Egyptian authorities to immediately and unconditionally release all detained human rights defenders, journalists, civil society actors and their family members," Lawlor said. "This is an issue which I and a number of UN experts have previously communicated our concern about to the Egyptian authorities."

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Baseball-Former MLB home run king Hank Aaron dead at 86

Baseball Hall of Famer Henry Hank Aaron, who once held Major League Baseballs record for most career homes runs, has died, according to multiple media reports. He was 86.Aaron, who earned a permanent place in baseball lore when he surpassed...

House to deliver Trump impeachment charge on Monday, rejecting Republican push for time

The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives will deliver an impeachment charge against former President Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday, rejecting Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnells request for a delay.Senat...

COVAXIN shows high safety, immunogenicity during phase 1 clinical trial: Lancet journal

By Priyanka Sharma In a remarkable finding, Indias indigenous Covid-19 vaccine--COVAXIN developed by the Bharat Biotech and Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR has shown high safety and immunogenicity during the phase 1 clinical trial, ...

RIL consolidated revenue increases by 7.4 pc in Q3 results

Reliance Industries Limited RIL on Friday released results for the third quarter of the financial year 2020-21 in which it said that the consolidated revenue for the quarter was Rs 1,37,829 crore, which was 7.4 per cent higher than the July...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021