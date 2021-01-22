U.S. and Mexican presidents scheduled to speak later on Friday

U.S. and Mexican presidents scheduled to speak later on FridayReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 22-01-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 23:49 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and U.S. President Joe Biden will speak later on Friday, Mexico's foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said.
"The bilateral relationship moves forward with communication and understanding," Ebrard said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
