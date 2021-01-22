Left Menu
TMC expels MLA Baishali Dalmiya, she says not received anything in writing

Trinamool Congress MLA Baishali Dalmiya has been expelled from the party for her involvement "in anti-party activities", TMC sources said.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 22-01-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 23:51 IST
TMC expels MLA Baishali Dalmiya, she says not received anything in writing
Expelled TMC MLA Baishali Dalmiya speaking to ANI in Kolkata on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress MLA Baishali Dalmiya has been expelled from the party for her involvement "in anti-party activities", TMC sources said. However, Dalmiya said that she has not received anything in "writing" about her expulsion.

The decision came hours after TMC leader Rajib Banerjee resigned from the Mamata Banerjee government as Forest Minister. Dalmiya, MLA from Bally, told ANI that she got the information about her expulsion through news channels.

"Party knows its principles because I haven't received anything in writing about my expulsion. I have not received any phone. I got the information through news channels. I do not know what type of system is this that party members do not call and give anything in writing. I joined politics to serve people. I joined the party to work for the public. I will continue to do so," she said. Asked if she will join the BJP, the MLA said her first motto is to serve the public.

"I am not leaving politics. I will continue to serve the public through politics." Rajib Banerjee, MLA from Domjur, has joined the league of leaders who have recently resigned from the TMC government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

