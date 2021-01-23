BJP advocating for 'dalals' in paddy procurement: BJD

The ruling Biju Janata Dalon Friday accused opposition BJP of advocating for middlemenwho sustained huge losses due to the ''transparent manner'' ofpaddy procurement directly from farmers by the Odishagovernment.

The BJD's statement came in the wake of the BJPleaders launching a mass agitation in western Odisha, alleginggross mismanagement in paddy procurement and farmers beingdenied the minimum support price (MSP).

''When paddy procurement has happened in a such hugescale benefiting farmers, some 'dalals' (middle-men) havecaught hold of BJP leaders and they are advocating for thesedalals,'' BJD spokesperson Shreemayee Mishra said.

Mishra also said the BJP launches agitations in Odishain order to divert the attention from the farmers' protestsunderway in Delhi.

She said there has been a record bumper crop in Odishaand lakhs of farmers have benefitted with high levels of paddyprocurement. In 2019-20, procurement rose to 70.56 lakh metrictonnes, and MSP transfers to farmers increased to Rs 12,808crore, she said.

''The BJD government stands guarantee that every singlebag of paddy of genuine farmers will be procured,'' she said.

Mishra also said a delegation of BJD MPs met Unionminister Piyush Goyal on Thursday and resolved issues relatingto rice procurement and subsidies.

''What are the BJP MPs doing for the farmers of Odisha?Instead of playing cheap politics, let them fight for theinterest of Odisha farmers like BJD MPs are doing in Delhi,''she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)