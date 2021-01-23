Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP advocating for 'dalals' in paddy procurement: BJD

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-01-2021 01:43 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 01:33 IST
BJP advocating for 'dalals' in paddy procurement: BJD
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The ruling Biju Janata Dalon Friday accused opposition BJP of advocating for middlemenwho sustained huge losses due to the ''transparent manner'' ofpaddy procurement directly from farmers by the Odishagovernment.

The BJD's statement came in the wake of the BJPleaders launching a mass agitation in western Odisha, alleginggross mismanagement in paddy procurement and farmers beingdenied the minimum support price (MSP).

''When paddy procurement has happened in a such hugescale benefiting farmers, some 'dalals' (middle-men) havecaught hold of BJP leaders and they are advocating for thesedalals,'' BJD spokesperson Shreemayee Mishra said.

Mishra also said the BJP launches agitations in Odishain order to divert the attention from the farmers' protestsunderway in Delhi.

She said there has been a record bumper crop in Odishaand lakhs of farmers have benefitted with high levels of paddyprocurement. In 2019-20, procurement rose to 70.56 lakh metrictonnes, and MSP transfers to farmers increased to Rs 12,808crore, she said.

''The BJD government stands guarantee that every singlebag of paddy of genuine farmers will be procured,'' she said.

Mishra also said a delegation of BJD MPs met Unionminister Piyush Goyal on Thursday and resolved issues relatingto rice procurement and subsidies.

''What are the BJP MPs doing for the farmers of Odisha?Instead of playing cheap politics, let them fight for theinterest of Odisha farmers like BJD MPs are doing in Delhi,''she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Lithuania says expects enough COVID-19 vaccines for herd immunity by July

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden's Oval Office swaps Andrew Jackson, military flags for family photos, civil rights leaders

U.S President Joe Biden has decorated his new office with busts of civil rights and labor leaders, nods to other presidents who faced great crises, and side-by-side portraits of American founders who famously disagreed.The military flags di...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil fall on weak data, earnings

A gauge of stocks across the world slipped from record highs on Friday and oil prices fell to end the week little changed as weak economic data and underwhelming earnings drove investors to reverse some recent risky bets. The dollar index, ...

Travel group, airlines oppose quarantine for U.S.-bound air passengers

Groups representing the U.S. travel industry and airlines on Friday voiced opposition to mandatory quarantines for air passengers arriving in the United States from overseas a day after President Joe Biden signed an order to take that step....

Italy takes action against Tik Tok following girl's death

Italys data protection authority said it was imposing an immediate block on Tik Toks access to data for any user whose age has not been verified.The authority said it was acting with urgency following the death of a 10-year-old girl in Sici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021