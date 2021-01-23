Massive fire breaks out at garbage processing plant in Pune
A massive fire broke out at Ramtekdi garbage processing plant in the Hadapsar area of Pune on Saturday evening.
Eleven fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The fire operation is currently underway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
