Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Republic Day

The Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory, asking the public to avoid a number of routes till the Republic Day parade is over on January 26.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 13:20 IST
Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Republic Day
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory, asking the public to avoid a number of routes till the Republic Day parade is over on January 26. "There would be elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions in place for smooth conduct of the parade and tableaux along with respective routes," the advisory said.

A number of roads will be restricted for few hours in order to conduct smooth passage of the parade. No traffic will be allowed at Vijay Chowk from 6:00 pm on January 25 till the parade is over. As per the traffic police, no cross traffic on Rajpath intersections will be allowed on January 25 from 11 pm onwards till the parade is conducted.

It informed that metro services will remain available at all stations during the Republic Day Parade. However, boarding and deboarding of some stations would not be permitted. While boarding and deboarding will not be allowed from 5 am till 12 noon at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan metro stations, in Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course), Patel Chowk and ITO, the boarding and de-boarding will not be allowed from 8:45 am to 12 noon on January 26.

"In case any unidentified object or suspicious person is seen, information must be conveyed to the nearest policeman on duty," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Poppy straw recovered, man arrested in J-K

A man was arrested on Sunday after 53 kgs of poppy straw was recovered from his apple-laden truck in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Harjinder Singh, a resident of Punjabs Hoshiarpur district, was driving his truck from K...

Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre for blocking farmers from entering Delhi

All India Congress Committee General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP-led Central government of transferring the wealth of the country to corporates and taking away the rights of farmers. The ...

1 killed, 2 injured in Kabul blast

A bodyguard was killed and the head of the Central Banks dispute resolution department and his driver were wounded in todays blast in Kabul, reported TOLO News. The Central Bank in a statement confirmed the incident.The incident occurred ar...

CM accuses DMK of 'deceit' for embracing Lord Muruga in the run-up to TN Assembly polls

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister KPalaniswami on Sunday accused DMK president M K Stalin ofdeception for posing with Lord Murugas spear like weapon,Vel and said the divine symbol has come to leader ofoppositions notice since Assembly elections wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021