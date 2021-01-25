Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman Maoist surrenders before Malkangiri SP, BSF

A woman Maoist surrendered before the Malkangiri Superintendent of Police (SP) and Border Security Force (BSF) here on Sunday.

ANI | Malkangiri (Odisha) | Updated: 25-01-2021 08:43 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 08:43 IST
Woman Maoist surrenders before Malkangiri SP, BSF
A woman Maoist surrendered before the Malkangiri Superintendent of Police (SP) and BSF (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A woman Maoist surrendered before the Malkangiri Superintendent of Police (SP) and Border Security Force (BSF) here on Sunday. The ultra, Lachchi Khara alias Lachhi alias Gita, was an active member of the Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC).

A native of Mukudipali in the cut-off Swabhimal Anchal of the district, Lachhi became an active member of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit a year ago. Earlier, she was working as an active militia member of the Maoist party for two years. "Lachhi was also a member of Guma LOS and joined the Maoist organisation one year ago. Soon she realised that women cadres are being harassed by senior members of the party and decided to desert the organisation. However, she was silent apprehending an attack on her family members by the ultras," said SP Rishikesh Khilari.

"She also disclosed that remaining local cadres are trying to surrender but senior members are not allowing them by issuing death threats to their families. We appeal to them to leave the path of violence and join mainstream for the peaceful development of Swabhiman Anchal," the SP added. Speaking about her life at the Maoist organisation, Lachhi said, "Women cadres are subjected to continuous physical and mental harassment and are often left neglected. I contemplated leaving the party, but there was fear in my mind that they may kill my family member."

She will get monetary assistance as per the Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme of the Odisha government. It includes financial assistance for building a house, pursuing studies, and getting training in a vocation of her will. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Italy to take legal action on COVID vaccine delays to get doses

Italy to take legal action over COVID vaccine delays to get promised doses

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Only 1 in 5 countries show commitment to equity in education amid COVID-19: UNESCO

One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, over 800 million students, more than half the worlds student population, still face significant disruptions to their education, ranging from full school closures in 31 countries to reduced or part-time a...

Tata in talks to launch Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in India - ET

Tata Medical Diagnostics is said to have started initial discussions with Moderna Inc for a partnership to launch its COVID-19 vaccine in India, the Economic Times reported on Monday. Tata could team up with the Indias Council of Scientifi...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise as U.S. stimulus plans offset virus woes

Asian shares rose on Monday as concerns over rising COVID-19 cases and delays in vaccine supplies were eclipsed by expectations of a 1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus plan to help revive the U.S. economy. Global equity markets have scaled record...

ADB urges to initiate reforms to improve education systems amid COVID-19

Governments and stakeholders in Asia and the Pacific should initiate far-reaching reforms to strengthen the resilience of education and training systems as they deal with the coronavirus disease COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new guidanc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021