Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prahlad Patel visits Kargil to promote tourism, encourage local talent

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Patel visited Kargil to take part in various events to encourage tourism, promote adventure, winter sports and local talent.

ANI | Kargil (Ladakh) | Updated: 25-01-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 09:00 IST
Prahlad Patel visits Kargil to promote tourism, encourage local talent
Prahlad Patel at Kargil's Mulbekh Monastery (Pic Credit: Ministry of Culture Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Patel visited Kargil to take part in various events to encourage tourism, promote adventure, winter sports and local talent. During his visit, he watched the Ice Hockey match to encourage local talent on the eve of National tourism day.

"Union MoS (IC) Ministry of Culture and Tourism Prahlad Patel has watched the Ice Hockey match at Kargil in presence of Hon'ble MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal to promote the adventure and winter sports by encouraging local talent as part of NEAT Kargil 2021 on the eve of National tourism day," tweeted Ministry of Culture on Monday. Later, he also visited Mulbekh Monastery in Kargil, to see the 30 feet statue of the Maitreya Buddha, carved on an enormous slab of stone, where he enjoyed the local traditional dance along with Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

"Union MoS (IC) Ministry of Culture and Tourism Prahlad Patel has visited the Mulbekh Monastery in Kargil, to see the 30 feet statue of the Maitreya Buddha, carved on an enormous slab of stone where he was greeted with local traditions by MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal," Ministry of Culture added. Prahlad Singh Patel on Sunday announced that the Central government will work to leverage the potential of adventure tourism in Ladakh's Kargil and provide facilities to local youth in a bid to attract tourists from across the world.

The Minister made the announcements while talking to ANI after inaugurating National Events of Adventure Tourism 2021, in Linkipal ski slope pashkum, Kargil in which 15 players participated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Heatwave across southeast Australia stokes bushfires near Adelaide

Searing heat scorched southeastern Australia on Monday, stoking bushfires near the city of Adelaide and driving crowds to the beaches on an extended long weekend in what has mostly been a wetter than normal summer. Six firefighting aircraft...

42Gears Launches 'SureMDM for Developers' Portal

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 25, 2021 PRNewswire -- 42Gears today announced the launch of the 42Gears Developer Portal. This web portal provides developers worldwide with the API documentation, SDK, libraries, and sample code needed to build plug...

Tata in talks to launch Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in India - ET

Tata Groups healthcare venture is said to have started initial discussions with Moderna Inc for a partnership to launch its COVID-19 vaccine in India, the Economic Times reported on Monday.Tata Medical Diagnostics could team up with the In...

India reports 13,203 new COVID-19 cases

India reported 13,203 new COVID-19 cases, 13,298 discharges and 131 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday. With this, the total coronavirus cases in the country have risen to 1,06,6...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021