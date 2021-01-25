Left Menu
Dutch companies sign 10-year deal to buy 330 GWh of power from Finland

Compared with the average European electricity generation, this renewable electricity will help avoid more than 230,000 tons of carbon emissions every year, the companies said. The power will be delivered to the Finnish grid and the companies will use it at industrial plants across Europe.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 25-01-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 12:20 IST
A consortium of four Dutch companies, including Heineken and Philips, said on Monday they have signed a 10-year contract to purchase 330 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of power annually from a wind farm being built in Finland. The four companies, which also include chemicals maker Nouryon and lighting maker Signify, said the energy would come from the construction of 35 turbines in the Mutkalampi municipality of Finland, due to be completed by 2023.

Compared with the average European electricity generation, this renewable electricity will help avoid more than 230,000 tons of carbon emissions every year, the companies said.

The power will be delivered to the Finnish grid and the companies will use it at industrial plants across Europe. The farm is being built by Neoen, an independent French producer of renewable energy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

