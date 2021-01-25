Left Menu
40-year-old woman killed by leopard in Uttarakhand

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 25-01-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 17:11 IST
A 40-year-old woman was killed by a leopard in a village here on Monday, officials said.

Seema Devi (40), a resident of Harali Agar village in Devalthal area of the district, was attacked by the leopard when she was cutting grass in a field along with other local women, SDFO of Pithoragarh forest division Navin Pant said.

The leopard dragged the woman for a few metres but ran away leaving her behind as the other women accompanying her raised an alarm, he said.

She soon succumbed to her injuries, Pant said.

This is the third death due to a leopard attack reported from the area in three months, he said.

