Akash-NG missile successfully launched, achieves 'textbook precision', says DRDO

The Akash-NG (New Generation) Missile was successfully launched by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Sunday and intercepted the target with 'textbook precision'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 18:18 IST
The Akash-NG (New Generation) Missile launched at an Integrated Test Range off the coast of Odisha. . Image Credit: ANI

The Akash-NG (New Generation) Missile was successfully launched by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Sunday and intercepted the target with 'textbook precision'. As per a statement from the DRDO, the launch was conducted from an Integrated Test Range off the coast of Odisha.

Akash-NG is a new generation Surface to Air Missile meant for use by Indian Air Force with an aim of intercepting high maneuvering aerial threats. "The test launch, carried out by a combined team of DRDO, BDL & BEL in the presence of the representatives of the Indian Air Force, met all test objectives by performing high maneuvers during the trajectory. Performance of the Command and Control system, onboard avionics and aerodynamic configuration of the missile was successfully validated," the statement added.

It further said that during the test launch, the entire flight path of the missile was monitored and the flight data was captured by various Range instruments such as Radar, EOTS and Telemetry systems deployed by the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur. The Multi-Function Radar was tested for its capability of integration with the system.

The Akash-NG system has been developed with better deployability compared to other similar systems with a canisterized launcher and a much smaller ground system footprint. The Secretary and Chairman of the DRDO congratulated the team for the successful trial of the missile. (ANI)

